Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album is a smashing success.

Sour entered the Billboard 200 with the biggest week of 2021 at 295,000 equivalent album units.

The previous biggest week of the year was held by Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Swift has helped mentor the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star and has a writing credit on Sour as “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Forward” samples her song “New Year’s Day”.

It is also the second largest streaming week for a non-R&B/hip-hop album ever and second largest for an album by a female artist in any genre.

The release came on the heels of three Top 10 songs off the album including “Driver’s License” and “Good 4 U” which were at No. 1.

On top of all the other records, Rodrigo is also the first woman to have her debut album open at No. 1 since Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy in 2018.