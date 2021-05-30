Madonna’s son is ready for the catwalk.

On the weekend, the superstar posted a video of her son David Banda, 15, strutting down the hallway in a white silk dress and sunglasses. His moves could land him a spot with any fashion house.

“It feels so free, you know what I mean!” David said at the end of the video as he stretches in the dress.

“Confidence is everything,” Madonna captioned the clip.

“⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” Kelly Ripa commented, while actress Debi Mazar added, “Omg I Love him ❤️Look out @naomi 😂.”

Vogue hairstylist Luigi Murenu dubbed it “the best walk.”

The dress was made by Mae Couture who shared the video, adding the caption, “Fly Banda.”

Madonna adopted David, Mercy, Esther and Stella from Malawi. She is also mom to Lourdes, from her relationship with Carlos Leon, and Rocco who she shares with ex-husband Guy Richie.

Madonna previously moved to Portugal so David could pursue his dream of becoming a professional football player.

“What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I’m pretty sure he got that from me. He’s the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far,” said Madonna in a 2018 interview to Vogue Italia.