Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng are getting married.

The “Celebrity Big Brother” alum made the announcement on their Instagram, showing off the stunning ring.

“I said yes …OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful,” Stodden captioned a clip.

“Chris got down on one knee while I was crying my eyes out!” they told E! News. “We returned home from a night out in Palm Springs and in between the rosè and pent up feelings, I needed a good cry!”

“It really was such a sweet moment,” Stodden added. “He reminded me that I’m not alone and said, ‘I’m never going anywhere. I’ll always be here for you.'”

Sheng and Stodden have been together for more than three years.

Sharing more pictures of the ring and a candlelit dinner, Sheng added, “Not how I planned but the moment was right. On Friday, May 28 I proposed to the love of my life and they said Yes. I feel so blessed and fortunate. We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime. For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love and respect each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on – no matter what. I got you.”

Stodden was previously married to Doug Hutchinson, who they married at 16-years-old, told the outlet they “never pictured myself getting married again.”

Yet when Sheng proposed they knew “it was right.”

“He’s stayed by my side through some of the hardest times in my life. I said ‘yes’ and hugged him tight. And then I said, ‘Let’s see the ring!!!’ My head was spinning!”