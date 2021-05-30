Yvette Nicole Brown is paying tribute to her mom, Fran, after her death.

On Friday, the “Community” alum turned to Instagram where she shared a picture of her “sweet mama”, along with the announcement.

“I am devastated. 💔 I don’t have the words. Thankfully, my big brother does,” Brown wrote.

Adding, “I didn’t share what my family was dealing with because it was too big. It still is—especially dealing with it so far away from home. I’m still processing how and why this had to happen now like this. I may never understand. But I trust His Will. That’s all I know to do. Thank you for all the prayers. Sadly, God had other plans.”

Brown is currently in Ireland filming the “Enchanted” sequel, “Disenchanted”.

“Sending you so much love beautiful one. Her legacy lives in you and your siblings. She was clearly an extraordinary woman,” Gina Torres commented.

“You already know 🙏🏽🙏🏽😢😢❤️❤️,” Niecy Nash said, and Levar Burton added, “We love you and are holding your family in our hearts.”

Many other celebs including Lena Waithe and Chrissy Metz also shared their condolences.

“She was magic. #RIP my tiny wonder. 💔” Brown added on Twitter.