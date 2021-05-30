Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are back at it.
The “Verzuz” co-creators and music producers got together for their second “Verzuz” battle on Sunday.
The two last went head-to-head on March 24, 2020 at the start of the pandemic for five hours of battling.
This time, Timbaland and Swizz hit the stage in front of a crowd who sang along to DMX’s “Party Up”.
They also played Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” and many Beyoncé songs.
At the start of the show, Timbaland and Swizz did dedicate the show to DMX and Aaliyah.
Some of their famous friends came out to support them including Busta Rhymes and Rick Ross.
Twitter was mostly excited to see the two icons, with many concerned over Timbaland’s sweating:
