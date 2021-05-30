Ryan Tedder is sharing how he stayed busy during the pandemic.

The Grammy Award musician stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on May 31 where he said he has been producing seven major albums for Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, the Jonas Brothers and a few he can’t yet name.

The OneRepublic frontman teased fans saying that they can expect a new album Human “at the end of the summer” and a new season of his show “Songland”.

“We should know when and where this week,” he said of “Songland”.

It also wouldn’t be a visit to the hit daytime show without playing some games as they give “5 Second Rule” a try.

