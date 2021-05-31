Mayim Bialik couldn’t be happier to be the new “Jeopardy!” guest host.

The “Big Bang Theory” star will be doing the honours from May 31 through to June 11, with her speaking about the “unbelievable” opportunity in a newly-released clip.

The actress gushed, “This is such an iconic and unbelievable piece of our collective culture, to be considered to be part of it really in any way, it’s an immense honour.

“Especially for someone who’s dedicated so much of my life to academia to knowing things and to being able to communicate things.”

Bialik added of what she hopes to bring to the show, which was hosted by the late Alex Trebek from its revival in 1984 until his tragic death in 2020, “Being a woman of science, as I am, is something that I’m obviously very passionate about presenting myself as.

“I really didn’t grow up with a lot of female role models and I think especially for young people — not just young girls, but for young girls and boys — to see that women can be scientists and can do these types of intellectual things, that feels very important to me.”

Bialik added, “Also, as a second generation American whose grandparents on one side never fully mastered the English language, it’s just an unbelievable opportunity to see what in two generations my family has been able to see.”

Buzzy Cohen, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Joe Buck, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, David Faber and LeVar Burton are also on the lineup for remaining guest hosts.

“Jeopardy!” execs recently promised to announce a new permanent host this summer.