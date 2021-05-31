“Sex and the City” star Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree DaCosta are ending their marriage after 27 years.

Underwood and DaCosta, who share three children, announced the news via a joint statement on social media Sunday.

The message began, “After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago.”

The post included, “Our proudest achievements are our three children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting.

“We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark on this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Underwood and DaCosta share sons Paris, 24, and Blake, 19, as well as daughter Brielle, 22, together.

Underwood thanked fans for their continued support over the years and asked that the pair have some privacy during this tough time.