Black talent in Canada is getting the awards show it deserves.

On Monday, the Black Academy, launched by Toronto-raised brothers Stephan James and Shamier Anderson, announced the awards show, which will debut on the CBC in fall 2022.

“[It will] give Black faces a platform to inspire more Black faces,” said James, best known to audiences for starring in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Homecoming”.

“This isn’t just a hashtag for [CBC]. This isn’t just a moment in time. This is a legacy that they want to build and they want to build with us,” added Anderson, who starred in “Wynonna Earp”.

The awards show will be a 90-minute production, honouring Black achievement in film, television, music, sports, and culture

“I can’t share too much.… This is going to be epic and going to be a beast of a moment in Canadian history,” Anderson said.

The brothers are also intent on holding companies and organizations accountable, targeting those who have funds set aside to combat racism in Canada to invest in the awards show.

“We hear all the rhetoric about all the change that’s happening. And so we want to be a part of that change,” James explained. “We’re challenging government. We’re challenging corporations here in Canada to be a part of the change that they speak of and the change that they want to see.”

The show is currently in the planning stages but hopes to include performances, special tributes, as well as industry panels and more.

James and Anderson are also bringing their vision to Canada at a time of “awakening” to the need for more diverse representation in media and culture.

“I think we all agree it’s a little late,” Anderson said, “but the fact that it is happening now, I think people are going to be inspired, re-inspired and excited to digest something that they’ve never seen before.”