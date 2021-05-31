Sinead O’Connor has zero regrets about her most infamous act.

Appearing on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992, the Irish singer sparked massive controversy, ending her performance by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II.

In her new memoir Rememberings, excerpted in Rolling Stone, O’Connor wrote about that iconic moment.

She explains that when her mother died, she found a photo of the pope from his 1979 visit to Ireland, where he “made a show” of telling the “young people of Ireland” that he “loves” them.

“What a load of claptrap. Nobody loved us. Not even God,” O’Connor says in the memoir. “Even our mothers and fathers couldn’t stand us.

“My intention had always been to destroy my mother’s photo of the pope. It represented lies and liars and abuse. The type of people who kept these things were devils like my mother. I never knew when or where or how I would destroy it, but destroy it I would when the right moment came. And with that in mind, I carefully brought it everywhere I lived from that day forward. Because nobody ever gave a s**t about the children of Ireland.”

The opportunity to destroy the photo finally arose with her coming “SNL” performance.

“So I’ve been thinking even more of destroying my mother’s photo of JP2,” she says. “And I decide tonight is the night.”

In rehearsals for the show, O’Connor tore up a photo of a Brazilian child who was killed by police, and she made sure to ask the cameraman “to zoom in on the photo during the actual show.”

“No one suspects a thing,” she writes. “I know if I do this there’ll be war. But I don’t care. I know my Scripture. Nothing can touch me. I reject the world. Nobody can do a thing to me that hasn’t been done already. I can sing in the streets like I used to. It’s not like anyone will tear my throat out.”

After tearing up the photo, O’Connor recalls the silence that swept over the room.

“And when I walk backstage, literally not a human being is in sight,” she says. “All doors have closed. Everyone has vanished. Including my own manager, who locks himself in his room for three days and unplugs his phone.”

Despite the wave of backlash, O’Connor says that “hurts me a lot less than rapes hurt those Irish children,” referring to the Catholic Church’s pedophilia scandal.

“A lot of people say or think that tearing up the pope’s photo derailed my career,” she writes. “That’s not how I feel about it. I feel that having a number-one record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track. I had to make my living performing live again. And that’s what I was born for. I wasn’t born to be a pop star.”