Fans are in for a treat with “Stranger Things” season 4, judging by photos posted online.

Images shared by the fan Twitter account @StrangerNews11 appear to show cast and crew members gathered at the Hawkins cemetery.

Fans immediately began to speculate which of the cast could potentially be killed off.

Details of the plot have, unsurprisingly, been kept under wraps.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Joins Twitch By Playing Online Game With ‘Stranger Things’ Stars

However, stunt co-ordinator Hiro Koda told ComicBook.com last year that season 4 will be “darker” than previous seasons.

“All I can tell you is that season 4 is… It’s darker. It’s going to be epic. There’s lots of great surprises and all your favourite people are in it.

“It’s going to be so good. It’s so epic. I’ve gotten to read through almost eight scripts now, so it’s pretty awesome. I don’t know how many we’re going to get.”

The photos come after the new teaser for the eagerly anticipated upcoming season was released earlier this month.

There is no confirmed release date for season 4 of “Stranger Things”.