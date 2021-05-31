Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Fans are in for a treat with “Stranger Things” season 4, judging by photos posted online.

Images shared by the fan Twitter account @StrangerNews11 appear to show cast and crew members gathered at the Hawkins cemetery.

SOMETHING "MASSIVE" IS HAPPENING AT HAWKINS CEMETERY…😱 NO NEW PHOTOS, COULD BE ONE OF THE LAST SCENES OF THE SEASON. pic.twitter.com/D7Ji0YxU2m — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) May 25, 2021

Fans immediately began to speculate which of the cast could potentially be killed off.

Oh god. I’m convinced Steve is going to die 😭 — Ruth (@Ruth84722151) May 25, 2021

THEY WERE FILMING IN A CHURCH YESTERDAY…🎬👽⛪️👀 #SEASON4 pic.twitter.com/W1znGshplk — Stranger Things Filming (@StrangerFilming) May 30, 2021

I have a strong feeling mike is going to die this season, and i don't know why 😭 — bonkersmileven (@bonkersmileven) May 25, 2021

i think joyce is going to die because lonnie was confirmed to be in season 4 and he’s only been in a season to attend a funeral — samuel (@samuel21247650) May 25, 2021

Never had a real beloved character die yet…I mean officially. So I could see this being Steve maybe Jonathan. Again their dad is coming back and I don't see him becoming a main character so for what reason would he return if not funeral? — Faith 💫 (@ohbrillliant) May 25, 2021

if steve dies i die.

at least play 'never gonna give you up' at his funeral — MythicLycan (@MythiccLycan) May 27, 2021

Details of the plot have, unsurprisingly, been kept under wraps.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Joins Twitch By Playing Online Game With ‘Stranger Things’ Stars

However, stunt co-ordinator Hiro Koda told ComicBook.com last year that season 4 will be “darker” than previous seasons.

“All I can tell you is that season 4 is… It’s darker. It’s going to be epic. There’s lots of great surprises and all your favourite people are in it.

“It’s going to be so good. It’s so epic. I’ve gotten to read through almost eight scripts now, so it’s pretty awesome. I don’t know how many we’re going to get.”

The photos come after the new teaser for the eagerly anticipated upcoming season was released earlier this month.

There is no confirmed release date for season 4 of “Stranger Things”.