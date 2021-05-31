Kate Middleton shared another sweet phone call made with a man featured in her Hold Still photo book on Monday.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Jason Baird from Stockport, U.K., who was photographed performing a backflip while dressed up as Spider-Man during lockdown last year.

Baird would treat the local kids to a visit from the comic book character, alongside his friend Andrew Baldock, after they were told that people could only leave the house for an hour a day in the U.K. amid the pandemic.

The martial arts teacher shared that “it was a case of wanting to cheer kids up.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Visits With 5-Year-Old Cancer Patient Featured In The Royal’s ‘Hold Still’ Project

He told Kate, who made the phone call last fall: “I’ve got a five-year-old and a one-year-old… they [couldn’t] go out or see their friends… it was more a case of just trying to bring a few smiles and stuff.”

Baird explained how the children had put posters up that read ‘Spider-Man stop here.'”

He said he performed as the character “every day for an hour.”

Kate told him, “Jason, you’ve shown a huge dedication to your community but it’s also been infectious to other communities and people have really aspired to it, too… really, really well done.

“Maybe when I’m in Stockport I might see you out and about in your costume.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Shares Phone Calls With Brits Featured In ‘Hold Still’ Photo Book

Baird, who joined a group with other “Avengers” and Disney characters, replied, “Oh definitely, just let me know and I’ll put the suit on.”

The royal joked, “I’ll see if it takes on the trend here at Kensington Palace. Might have to buy William a suit to go and see… unfortunately I’m not sure he’d get the air clearance you’ve got.”

Hear more from the conversation in the clip above.