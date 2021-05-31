Russell Peters is sharing his thoughts on India’s COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante as part of ET Canada Presents: Help India, a star-studded fundraising special with goals to relieve the humanitarian crisis in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian comedian says it has been difficult to see this tragedy unfold in a country that means so much to him.

“To see something like this happen in a place that you care about so much, it affects you a lot and you try to figure out ways in which you can help,” he explains.

Peters adds, “I mean, look at Canada itself — look at Toronto. I mean, I was there in April and that’s when everything got locked down again. And I was like, what? How did how did Canada go backwards? So, if you look at it from that perspective, if Canada can go backwards, it’s quite easy for a place like India to go backwards.”

When asked what message he hopes to share about the current state of India, the “Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters” podcast host says, “The message you want to get across is that they’re in a bad situation. And when we were in a bad situation, even though they’re considered a ‘third world’ country, they still helped us. They helped North America. They help the rest of the world.”

He continues, “You look at the the medical staff in North America, there’s a huge percentage of it that is South Asian, whether it be from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka. It’s from any one of those regions. They’ve given us a lot of doctors here that have helped a lot of people on this side of the world. It’s our it’s our duty to give back to them and help them as much as we can.”

“ET Canada Presents: Help India” airs Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global.

All proceeds raised during “ET Canada Presents: Help India” will go towards the Humanitarian Coalition’s emergency response efforts, supporting India’s healthcare system with oxygen, ventilators and medication, promoting COVID-19 vaccinations and safe hygiene practices, ensuring food security and basic survival for vulnerable families, and much more.

Canadians looking to donate can do so online at together.ca, by phone at 1.855.461.2154, and can donate $20 by texting TOGETHER to 45678.