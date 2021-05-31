Rebel Wilson is incredibly proud of her inspiring “Year of Health” journey in 2020 but admits she sometimes wishes she had tackled it sooner.

The actress lost 60 lbs after prioritizing her health and well-being, telling InStyle: “Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn’t do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40.

“But everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition. I’ve always been a bit of a late developer. I started acting when I was turning 19, which is quite late. And when I came to America as an actress, I was almost 30, which again, is quite late. So I try not to compare myself to other people.”

Wilson, who has been sharing stunning snaps of herself amid her weight loss journey on social media, continues, “I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that’s something I’ve always struggled with. And that’s why I put things on Instagram about my journey.

“Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is, it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference. Like today, I went for a walk at Griffith Park [in L.A.] and that’s free.

“Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that’ll improve their lives. It’s not too late to start, no matter what age you are.”

Wilson also explains how she stays motivated despite having such a busy schedule.

She tells the mag, “During [upcoming film] ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’, I was working with two incredible European actresses, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Trine Dyrholm, and they were amazed at my discipline because every morning I was up in the gym at the hotel working out for 90 minutes before a full day of filming.

“But that’s just my life now. I watched the Mark Wahlberg docuseries [‘Wahl Street’] and saw how he gets up and trains every morning and manages his time. I was like, ‘That’s similar to what I’ve been doing.’ Although I don’t want to get up at 4 a.m. like Mark. [laughs] Quite a lot, I do have to get up at 6 a.m. though.”