Michelle Pfeiffer in "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

The Quantum Realm is calling and Michelle Pfeiffer is getting in shape.

On Sunday, the actress shared a video on Instagram of her training regimen for the upcoming Marvel sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

“Janet van Dyne, entering the Quantum Realm this summer,” Pfeiffer says in the video. “I’ll be ready.”

The 63-year-old then hits the start button on her treadmill and begins running.

Pfeiffer joined the franchise with the first sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, playing the mother of Evangeline Lilly’s character Hope van Dyne, a.k.a. Wasp.

“Quantumania” is currently planned for release on Feb. 17, 2023, with production expected to begin this July.

The film will also feature returning stars Lilly, Paul Rudd, and Michael Douglas.