Things are heating up between Cole Sprouse and his new model girlfriend Ari Fournier.

The pair were seen enjoying a dinner date in Echo Park, Los Angeles, on Saturday, with Sprouse kissing his other half’s head and wrapping his arms around her.

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier. Credit: Backgrid

Fournier looked stunning in a green floral dress and leather jacket, while Sprouse donned a blazer and a pair of blue jeans, which he teamed with a pair of Converse sneakers.

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier. Credit: Backgrid

The “Riverdale” star’s latest romance comes after he and co-star Lili Reinhart confirmed they were calling it quits last August.

Sprouse shared a social media post announcing the pair had initially split in January 2020 before making it permanent that March.

The “Suite Life” actor was linked to model Reina Silva before he and Fournier were said to have started dating in February 2021.