There is a crisis in the cereal world but John Oliver is on top of it.

In a web-exclusive “Last Week Tonight” clip, the host has brought the world’s attention to a true problem plaguing breakfast lovers everywhere.

RELATED: John Oliver Got Local News Stations To Promote A Fake Sexual Wellness Blanket

“I’m aware that there’s a lot going on in the world right now, but instead of focusing on any of that I’d like to raise a subject that is near and dear to my heart, and that is, there simply aren’t enough cereals,” Oliver says.

“We haven’t had an exciting new cereal in what feels like a hundred years,” he says.

Though he does admit that while technically there are plenty of new cereals introduced all the time, the prominence of cereals and innovation surrounding them has been lacking, and even lazy.

“They’ve submitted to the worst, toothless impulses that dominate positivity Twitter,” Oliver says, calling out the Cheerios Twitter account. “They deliver empty nonsense like, ‘Good morning! Today is yours.’ What?!”

RELATED: John Oliver Reacts To Prince Philip’s Death, Jokes About Just How Close He And The Queen Were

Oliver then offers to donate $25,000 to the charity of Cheerios’ choice if they “simply use their official account to tweet, ‘F**k you,’” to bring about some excitement. He adds that he’ll up the offer to $50,000 if they direct the tweet at a random, non-famous Twitter user.

“Is this what America needs right now? No. Is it what it wants? Yes,” Oliver concludes.

As yet, Cheerios have not taken the host up on his offer.