Kristen Bell is celebrating two major milestones with her parents.

The actress, 40, documented her reunion with her beloved parents, Lorelei and Tom Bell, after a year apart due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as her dad’s birthday.

“Saw my parents for the first time in over a year,” she captioned a series of photos. “It was my dad’s birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted.”

RELATED: Kristen Bell Congratulates Daughter Lincoln On ‘Most Beautiful Crab Performance’ In Her School Play

Bell joked, “I get my stubbornness from him.”

“Happy birthday, dad. I’m so glad you’re mine.🎂🎉”

Bell also recently celebrated her 8-year-old daughter Lincoln and her “beautiful” performance in her school play.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Reveals She Tried Psychedelic Mushrooms To Treat Her Depression

“Congrats LBS on your second ever play! First one via zoom!” Bell captioned her post. “Most beautiful crab performance I’ve ever witnessed. We are so proud of all the work you put into it!”

Bell and her husband Dax Shepard share two children, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.