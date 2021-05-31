Click to share this via email

“The Patrick Star Show” is coming to Nickelodeon this July.

The TV channel just dropped the new teaser trailer for the upcoming “SpongeBob SquarePants” spinoff, which will focus on SpongeBob’s pal and his family.

The show will see Patrick “host an imaginary variety show that comes from the bizarre and hysterical depths of his own brain.”

‼ ️FIRST LOOK ‼ The Patrick Star Show coming this July to Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/jKpVVS5mDl — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 31, 2021

Bill Fagerbakke will voice the titular character, while Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, Jill Talley, Dana Snyder, Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, and Mr. Lawrence also star in the series.

Fans shared their excitement about the upcoming show on Twitter.

They're finally giving Patrick the spotlight he deserves — Ghost (@Liamcharlseham2) May 31, 2021

I’m honestly loving the idea of a spongebob universe of shows and movies. — James (@JamesTVLover) May 31, 2021

Oh boy, I’m excited for this! 😀 It’s about SpongeBob’s best friend, Patrick! 😀 — Ethan A. Gaden (@EthanEntertment) May 31, 2021

Yay Patrick is the star of his own show — Edward Sanchez (@EdwardIsSoCool) May 31, 2021

The teaser comes after an episode of “SpongeBob”, titled “Kwarantined Krab”, was pulled from streaming services, due to content deemed inappropriate for children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.