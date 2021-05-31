Dolly Parton’s glamorous look is very important to her.

The country superstar reveals in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine how she tries to keep her makeup on while she sleeps just incase she has to leave the house in the middle of the night.

She tells the publication, “I do all my beauty work and cleaning my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night. Because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!

“I don’t like to go home and just tear down completely, because my poor husband has to look at me. And in the morning when I get up I start all over again, put on my makeup and then touch it up through the day.”

Parton, who admits she doesn’t need much sleep and can function on as little as three hours, also talks about exercise and being very particular when it comes to who she works up a sweat with.

She shares, “I create my own rejoicing exercises! I grew up in the Pentecostal church where we used to do a lot of shouting and jumping around. I keep my motor running in the mornings when I just shout through the house praising the Lord. It gave me an idea to create some easy exercises, and I’m making music to go along with it. Something that even people in wheelchairs or people that are older or sick can do.

“I thought I could create something joyful, where you were doing something for a reason rather than yourself. But that’s the extent of my exercise. I’m not big on going to the gym… and I’m particular about who I sweat with.”

The musician goes on to talk about some of her takeaways following such a challenging year: “I think we’ve been held up to the light. I know I’ve learned a lot about myself, and by doing things to help other people, it’s helped me, too. Because you know the old saying, ‘By teaching I am taught.'”

Adding, “By making other people try to feel good and lift them up, it’s lifted me up. Doing something to make somebody else feel good, in turn makes me feel good. That has really provided a lot of solace for me.”

Read more in WSJ. Magazine’s June/July Issue out on newsstands Saturday, June 5.