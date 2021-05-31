Click to share this via email

Meadow Walker is sharing some of her precious moments with friends who are like family, Vin and Hania Diesel.

Ahead of the release of the long-awaited “F9”, the model, 22, and daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, gushed about the family dynamic she has with Vin Diesel and his daughter Hania.

Captioning a photo of Vin, Hania and herself, Meadow wrote, “Family <3.”

Paul and Vin starred in multiple “Fast And Furious” films together before Paul’s death in 2013.

Both Vin and his “F&F” co-star Ludacris hit the comment section of Meadow’s post sharing the love, “All love, always.”

Ludacris added a prayer-hands emoji.

The new post isn’t the only time Vin and Meadow have shared their love on social media, in fact, in November 2019 the actor posted a heartfelt tribute to Meadow to mark her 21st birthday.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming,” he wrote. “But the truth is I have always been proud of you.”

“F9” hits big screens in June.