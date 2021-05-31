When Tony Soprano met his demise, Alec Baldwin wanted be the one to do it.

Appearing on the podcast “Talking Sopranos” with Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, the actor revealed that he lobbied to be the person to kill head of the crime family on “The Sopranos”.

“I called up whoever it was, I forget, and I said tell them, when it’s time to kill Jimmy,” he recalled, referring to Tony, played by James Gandolfini, by the wrong name, “tell them — this was early, before you get to the end — there’s only one man in this business who should come in, whack Jimmy, and ride off with Edie [Falco], and I am that man.”

He continued, “I am the guy who needs to blow Jimmy away and take Edie [who portrayed Tony’s wife Carmela], who I’m madly in love with, away. And they were like, ‘Sure, great, we’ll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think that they should be on ‘The Sopranos’.”

Tony’s ultimate fate on the show was famously left open to interpretation by the show’s ambiguous and controversial ending.

Baldwin also reveals that he believes the reason he didn’t get cast on the show was because of the first time he met creator David Chase at a Four Seasons hotel.

“I go into the bathroom of this super chic restaurant, take my jacket off, take my shirt off. I’m mopping the sweat up off my body, and I’m holding my shirt up to the mechanical dryer,” Baldwin said. “And the door opens — and it’s David Chase. This is my introduction to David Chase. And he goes, ‘Alec Baldwin? What the f**k are you doing drying your shirt in the bathroom at the Four Seasons restaurant?’ And I think based on that alone, I was never cast on your show. Ever.”