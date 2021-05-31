Mare may have been the talk of Easttown these past few weeks, but now all anyone wants to know is if Kate Winslet is ready to return to the character.

HBO’s latest sensation, “Mare Of Easttown”, aired its final episode of the first season Sunday night and answered all our pending questions, except one.

While series director and executive producer Craig Zobel says that Winslet’s Mare Sheehan “is an amazing character, so I would be excited to see” a second season, but “I also like it as a miniseries,” Winslet feels differently.

Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown”. — Michele K. Short/HBO — Photo: Michele K. Short/HBO

“I would absolutely love to play Mare again,” the Oscar-winning actress, 45, told TVLine. “I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning.”

She added, “It was an absolutely wonderful role… there’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

“Mare Of Easttown” was originally billed as a limited series, but with 2 million viewers tuning in, HBO Max could be considering bringing it back, à la “Big Little Lies”.

Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Jean Smart and more also starred in the series.