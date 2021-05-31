Click to share this via email

Olivia Rodrigo catapulted to fame after starring in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, but it turns out that the “Drivers License” singer has also featured in another popular TV series.

The 18-year-old star made an appearance in an episode of “New Girl”, long before she was on top of the charts.

Back in 2017, Rodrigo shared the screen with Zooey Deschanel (Jessica Day) and Jake Johnson (Nick Miller) in the “Young Adult” episode of the comedy series.

Netflix has kindly combined all of her scenes so that fans can easily watch them together in one YouTube video.

The actress played Terrinea, who was a young fan of Nick Miller and his books The Pepperwood Chronicles.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo’s debut album has become a smashing success.

Sour entered the Billboard 200 with the biggest week of 2021 at 295,000 equivalent album units.

The release came on the heels of three Top 10 songs off the album including “Driver’s License” and “Good 4 U”, which were at No. 1.

On top of all the other records, Rodrigo is also the first woman to have her debut album open at No. 1 since Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy in 2018.