“Survivor”‘s Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim are new parents.

The couple announced on Monday that they welcomed a baby girl named Della.

“Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed. Thanks for choosing us baby girl,” Dawn captioned the sweet photo of her daughter swaddled.

Anglim shared the same photo, adding the caption, “There are no words. We are forever grateful for you and can’t wait for the most exciting and best season yet.”

The couple met during the show’s 30th season “World’s Apart” in 2014 and even though Dawn voted Anglim off, they started dating three years later. In November 2019, the two tied the knot in a gorgeous Utah ceremony.

A year later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child on U.S. Thanksgiving.

“The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year,” Dawn joked. “It’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!”