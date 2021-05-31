Click to share this via email

Sebastian Stan is cooking up some new scenes for his hotly anticipated new miniseries, “Pam & Tommy”.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday, May 30 to give fans a sneak peek at one of his recent costumes.

The photo shows the 38-year-old in character as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee while wearing an apron reading “Kiss da Cook”.

“#Sunday,” he wrote in the caption.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” actor will star opposite Lily James as Pamela Anderson in the upcoming Hulu series.

James has also been sharing photos of herself in costume on Instagram.

The synopsis reads, “A comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

Other stars to appear in the show include Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

“Pam & Tommy” does not have a release date yet.