Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell teamed up with Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra for a romantic weekend break in the Hamptons.

James took to Instagram over the weekend to share a peek at their getaway.

The foursome was spotted at the opening of Bounce Beach Montauk on Friday, May 28.

“Rachael and Camila were getting along great,” a fellow partygoer told E! News.

“All four of them mingled with the crowd and were happy to take pictures with everyone who approached them.”

On Saturday, the group attended the Dos Hombres Mezcal brunch hosted by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who created the tequila brand.

James and Cameron met in college and have been close friends since. They’re also roommates, after moving into a place together in New York City in 2019. It was Tyler’s late mother, Andrea, who actually nominated Matt for the “Bachelor” franchise, after seeing what it did for Tyler, who appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette”.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, James revealed that he and Kirkconnell are trying to make things work.

“I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn’t Black — to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black,” he told the magazine.

The outlet noted that Kirkconnell confirmed in writing that she and James are back together.

The couple initially broke up earlier this year after photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum-themed plantation party in 2018 resurfaced online.

Since then, Kirkconnell has apologized and has vowed to “continue to learn how to be antiracist.”