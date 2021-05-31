“Dance Moms” star Zackery Torres is ready for a new chapter in their life.

Torres recently took to TikTok to give a “life update.”

“I’m transitioning,” she shared while Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” played.

Adding, “That means I’m transgender if you didn’t know. My pronouns are they/she, which means that they or she are totally fine, and I’m just hopping on here to tell you that I’m going to be posting more on Tiktok and I’m excited about it!”

Torres first entered the reality television world as the first male born contestant on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition”. She then joined the Candy Apple team for “Dance Moms”.

Since then, they have graduated with honours with a Bachelors of Fine Arts in dance from the University of Southern California and is currently getting their Masters of Arts in public relations and advertising.

Torres came out as non-binary to their student paper The Daily Trojan last year, explaining how the “expectations” from their dance teachers to “dance like a man” had “really got to [them].”

“Everyone always talks about how inclusive the arts communities are. But I’m just not really feeling it. I’m not seeing it on an everyday scale,” Torres said.