The Marvel Cinematic Universe remains a “mystery” to Sam Neill.

Despite starring as Thor’s dad Odin in Marvel’s “Thor” films, the “Jurassic Park” actor, 73, doesn’t fully understand what it’s all about.

RELATED: At Home With ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Star Sam Neill & His Instafamous Pets in Rural New Zealand

While appearing on an Australian breakfast radio show to promote the upcoming film, “Thor: Love And Thunder”, reports news.com.au, and explained why he’s never understood the MCU.

“I’ve never understood any of the ‘Thor’ films, in fact, the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me,” he admitted.

Adding, “I mean I was standing beside Jenny Morris [on the set of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’] and I said, ‘Do you know what planet we’re on?’ To be honest, I was completely baffled. I came back I was baffled again, I did my bit, I don’t know who are playing who exactly because they are sort of swapping roles.”

RELATED: ‘Jurassic’ Co-Stars Chris Pratt And Sam Neill Team Up To Raise Money For Food Banks

When the radio host chimed in to explain he is actually “the fake version of Thor’s dad,” Neill joked, “What? I wish someone had told me that, that’s so much easier!”

“Thor: Love And Thunder” recently wrapped and is currently expected to hit theatres in May next year.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon, Chris Pratt and Jamie Alexander will all appear in the film.