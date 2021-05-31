Camila Cabello is locking lips with Shawn Mendes and showcasing her incredible bikini body in her latest photo dump.

The “Havana” singer took to Instagram on Sunday, May 30 to share an eclectic series of photos and videos showing fans what she’s been up to.

RELATED: Get The First Look At Camila Cabello, Billy Porter And Nicholas Galitzine In ‘Cinderella’

One photo appears to show Mendes singing to Cabello with his guitar, while another sees the loved-up pair sharing a sweet kiss in front of the camera.

The post also features a video of Cabello modelling a blue and white bikini in a bathroom.

RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Team Up With Calm For New Meditation Series

The “Cinderella” star appeared to be just out of a pool, judging by her wet tresses.

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Simon Cowell revealed how the 24-year-old star almost didn’t audition for “The X-Factor”.

“She was not even meant to audition,” he revealed. “I think we were on time that particular day, which means she was a reserve, and I went backstage and had a cigarette.”

“She was lying on the floor crying. I went, ‘What’s the matter?’ She said, ‘They won’t let me audition.’ I went, ‘Well, just go out and audition.’ She came out five minutes later… amazing!”

RELATED: Simon Cowell Says Camila Cabello ‘Was Not Even Meant To Audition’ For ‘The X-Factor’

Cabello, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui were placed together as Fifth Harmony on 2012’s “The X-Factor”. The girl group finished third and were subsequently signed to Cowell’s label Syco Records and L.A. Reid’s label Epic Records.