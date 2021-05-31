Lizzo is working on her fitness.

The “Good As Hell” rapper has been sharing her “transformations” including going vegan and changes to her mental health.

Postin a video on Monday, Lizzo, 33, said, “The best transformations are the ones only you can see. Celebrate yourself.”

The TikTok clip was a compilation of a few of her workouts including using a kettlebell and pulling a sled with her friend standing on it.

Earlier this month, Lizzo opened up about her mental health saying, “I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I’m not alone. That’s what I want to feel, but I don’t feel like that.”

Later updating her fans that she was “feeling better” and reminding them that if they are also struggling to “just know you’re not alone.”