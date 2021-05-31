Kate Winslet is talking about the realistic portrayal of her character in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown”.

The 45-year-old actress stars as Detective Mare Sheehan, who investigates the recent murder of a young mother in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

“Listen, I hope that in playing Mare [Sheehan] as a middle-aged woman — I will be 46 in October — I guess that’s why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters,” she told the New York Times.

“She’s a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we’re starved of that a bit.”

Winslet also revealed how she objected to designers editing her skin in a promo poster.

“[I know] how many lines I have by the side of my eye,” she said.

Meanwhile, when director Craig Zobel said he would cut “a bulgy bit of belly” out of a sex scene, Winslet told him “Don’t you dare!”

On filming sex scenes, the mother of three admitted that she’s “not that comfortable doing it anymore.”

She added, “It’s not even really an age thing, actually. There comes a point where people are going to go, ‘Oh, here she goes again.'”