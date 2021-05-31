Frozen peas have finally found their use.

Jeff Lewis shared how he was recovering from cosmetic surgery on his Sirius XM show “Jeff Lewis Live” after getting work done on his lower eyelids.

“It’s fat repositioning,” he explained. “This is kind of a cutting edge procedure. Normally, they’ll suck out the fat, but this doesn’t require folding of the skin or stitching or pulling. They go inside my eye lid but it doesn’t change the shape of your eye.”

Adding that it makes him “look rested” and not a “big difference.”

Lewis also shared an adorable but slightly hilarious photo as his daughter Monroe, 4, took care of him by covering in him blankets and stuffed animals as he rested with frozen peas on his face.

“Recovery is going well,” he captioned the post.

By “day 3” of recovering, Lewis was able to go outside with sunglasses while giving off “Weekend At Bernie’s” vibes.

The former Bravo star will be soon starring in a new unscripted show for IMDb TV that showcases “unique home design, celebrity clientele and never-before-seen design innovation.”