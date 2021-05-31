Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking back on her days as a young star in Hollywood.

The 51-year-old actress suggested that her relationship with husband Michael Douglas might have kept her safe from “vulnerable” situations while discussing the MeToo Movement in a new interview with Radio Times.

“I was very young when I started out. Whenever I had to audition, I was never in an environment like that,” explained Zeta-Jones.

“And when I moved to Hollywood, it wasn’t long before I met my future husband, so everyone knew that I was with Michael Douglas.”

She continued, “I don’t know whether it [being with Michael] was beneficial, but perhaps it meant I wasn’t in environments where I would have been vulnerable otherwise.”

Sharing her support for victims of abuse in Hollywood, Zeta-Jones added, “I certainly understand how hard it is to speak up and how brave these women have been.”

The “Mask of Zorro” star and 76-year-old Douglas first met in 1998, tying the knot two years later in New York’s famous Plaza Hotel.

The couple share daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 18, and son Dylan Michael Douglas, 20.