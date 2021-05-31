James Corden had a big, romantic surprise for his wife, Julia, but was in a very unromantic place when he was able to pull it off.

Stopping by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on June 1, Corden recalled how he got Stevie Wonder to call Julia while filming “Carpool Karaoke” to serenade her a few years ago.



Thinking that “maybe it will be fun” to have the “I Just Called To Say I Love You” singer surprise Julia, Corden said “what’s on TV is really moving” but the reality is far from it.

“What I didn’t know when I got home is my wife was actually in a bathroom stall when the phone rang,” Corden said while laughing.

“I had this gorgeous image of her being completely overwhelmed with emotion but she was literally in a toilet at a restaurant,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Corden recalled a strange audition at 15-years-old for a yogurt commercial where the casting director wanted him to pretend to sit on a block of ice naked but “it couldn’t be comical.”