“This is Us” secretly celebrated Erin and Ben Napier’s second pregnancy in season 5 of the NBC drama.

The HGTV “Home Town” stars, who were already parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen, welcomed daughter Mae Napier on May 28.

Erin took to Instagram on Monday to reveal how “This is Us” star Chris Sullivan paid a special tribute to their baby before her arrival.

In the show, Sullivan’s character Toby and Kate (Chrissy Metz) were expecting a baby of their own.

Sharing a photo of Toby’s list of baby names, Erin explained, “An Easter egg from our friend @sullivangrams: earlier this year on @nbcthisisus, Kate and Toby were at the hospital awaiting their baby. Our friend Chris, who plays Toby, was writing down ideas for the baby’s middle name and he snuck Mae (and her middle name!) in there to see if we would spot it when we watched the episode.”

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and executive producer Ken Olin also made an appearance on the list.

It’s unclear what Mae’s middle name is, however, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Elizabeth appears on the list twice.