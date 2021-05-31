Click to share this via email

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger in 2019.

Stormi had one exciting Memorial Day weekend.

Kylie Jenner updated fans with sweet videos of Stormi, 3, giving water balloons her best shot.

In the video, Travis Scott could be seen filling up blue water balloons before their daughter attempted to throw one at the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star.

“No, don’t throw it at me,” Jenner teased.

Travis Scott & Stormi throwing water balloons at Kylie Jenner pic.twitter.com/exw9fcfcgs — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) May 31, 2021

The trio headed to Houston, Texas for the weekend where they also spent some time at a playground.

In another clip, Scott and Jenner could be seen spinning on some of the playground equipment.

This video of Travis & Kylie playing at the park yesterday was so cute where is Stormi pic.twitter.com/Xo8Pfk2JdD — drew (@deletedrew) May 31, 2021

More of their long weekend adventures included a trip to Target.