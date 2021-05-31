Click to share this via email

Drew Brees introduced viewers to his new favourite hobby while appearing on the latest episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“.

The Super Bowl MVP and former New Orleans Saints quarterback demonstrated his eFoiling skills during the show’s “Average Andy” segment.

The water sport is a mixture of floating and flying involving an electronic surfboard.

Executive producer Andy Lassner tried his hand at the sport in an episode of the show airing on Tuesday, June 1.

“Is it possible I’m getting seasick, honestly?” asks Lassner in the hilarious clip, which sees the producer trying to master his balancing skills.

The episode also features James Corden, Patti Harrison, and Hamish McCann.