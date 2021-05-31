Click to share this via email

“Come What May”, Nicole Kidman will never forget filming one of her most beloved movies.

On Monday, the 53-year-old actress took a nostalgic look back at her favourite memories from shooting “Moulin Rouge” in celebration of the musical drama’s 20th anniversary.

The Instagram post featured a series of photos taken on set of the Baz Luhrmann film.

“Some of my favourite memories from #MoulinRouge,” she wrote in the caption, before adding one of the movie’s most famous lines: “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return.”

“Moulin Rouge” tells the story of young English writer, Christian (Ewan McGregor), who falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, Satine (Kidman).

The film was nominated for eight Oscars at the 74th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Kidman.

Luhrmann has also been sharing special tributes to the classic movie in honour of the anniversary of its release.

The director additionally revealed that the stage version of the film will soon be making a return to Broadway.