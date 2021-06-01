Nicholas Braun discusses fame, anxiety, and working with the likes of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato in a new interview with British GQ.

The actor, who plays Cousin Greg in the HBO drama series “Succession”, says of starring alongside Gomez and Lovato in the 2009 flick “Princess Protection Program”.

He shares, “When you do a movie with Selena or Demi, you know, and they’re, like, being groomed in a way for being the next big thing, you kind of sense it.”

At 13, Braun turned down an opportunity to test for a lead role in a major sitcom that might have shot him to fame overnight, but he instead chose to go to boarding school and live like a normal teenager, before focusing on his acting career later on in life.

Braun, who also starred in the 2005 movie “Sky High”, tells the mag, “The opportunities to be the lead of a Disney Channel series felt scary to me. It felt like a commitment that might come around to bite me in the ass.”

Realizing how tough it was to get roles, acting in an array of smaller films and TV shows that either fizzled out or failed to make it to air, for nine years, Braun admits he found himself questioning his decision to turn down the previous role.

However, he insists he never regretted it.

Braun says, “I was looking at the ‘Twilight’ people and I was like, ‘Man, that must be awesome.’ But then, you know, it dies down and it changes.

“I think I’ve just believed in the slow rise and to make sure that I focus on my work and that I remain an artist and not necessarily go towards the thing that would get me the most fame the most quickly.”

He adds of social media criticism and choosing to avoid Twitter: “You kind of just have to give yourself over to it. I have no power over any of it.

“It can be anxiety-inducing. But, at the end of the day, I’ve got to just try to be myself and not to judge myself. Because, you know, what can I really do?”

See the full feature in the July issue of British GQ available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, June 4.