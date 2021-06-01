John Barrowman thanked fans amid the recent controversy surrounding his previous behaviour on “Doctor Who” and “Torchwood”.

The actor admitted to flashing on the set of the shows after a 2015 clip resurfaced showing Noel Clarke, who is facing misconduct claims, joking about Barrowman exposing his genitals “every five seconds” while “hitting it on everything.”

Barrowman has since insisted it was “tomfoolery.”

Speaking from Palm Springs, California, in a new social media clip, Barrowman said: “Hi everybody, it’s John here and I just want to say thank you very much to all of my fan family and everybody who has reached out with the countless messages of support over the last few weeks.

“It has meant such a great deal to me and has really touched me to know that people are supporting me and standing by me and sending their love and all of their appreciation and kind words.”

A Huge ‘Thank You’ to all of you who have reached out in support over the last few weeks. Jb pic.twitter.com/2RJdD5B4L1 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) May 31, 2021

The star, whose future on the U.K. show “Dancing On Ice” is reportedly in doubt due to the allegations, continued: “Hopefully we will all be back together some time soon and I look forward to it. Much love and thank you.”

RELATED: Jodie Whittaker & ‘Doctor Who’ Cast Talk Last Season’s Big Reveal During Virtual New York Comic-Con Panel

Barrowman’s message comes after he previously said: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologized for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”