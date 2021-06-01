Click to share this via email

The Rock is building up the bulk… even more.

On Monday, Dwayne Johnson shared a photo on Instagram from a “late night training” session during production on the DC superhero film “Black Adam”.

The actor explained that this week he will be shooting his “‘champion scenes’ with my shirt off and showing my body.”

He added, “Been working extremely hard dieting, training, and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career.”

In the photo, Johnson showed off his incredibly bulky and toned arms, as well as his massive thighs.

“Manipulating water, sodium, cardio but also having to push and pull real iron to have dense, dry, detailed muscle,” he explained. “It’s a real science that takes months and months to dial it all in with my strength & conditioning coach @daverienzi who keeps a very watchful eye, constantly fine tuning our strategy daily.”

Talking about the upcoming blockbuster, Johnson also teased, “As many of you know, the intense (and exciting) comic mythology of Teth Adam – he becomes the immortal “champion” by the Gods. Blessed with the powers of Superman and dangerous magic from the wizards. Then his rage turns his soul dark, forever becoming Black Adam⚡️.”

In the comments, fans expressed their amazement at the actor’s bodybuilding.

“You couldn’t come to my planet fitness looking like this,” one person joked.

Another added, “Nothing but respect bro!!!”

Johnson also received praise from fellow stars, including Josh Brolin, who wrote, “Looking insane!”