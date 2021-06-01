Kate Winslet is more in love than ever with her other half, Edward Abel Smith.

Winslet and Smith, formerly known as Ned Rocknroll, tied the knot in 2012 and share seven-year-old son Bear Blaze together.

The actress gushed during a recent interview with the New York Times: “He’s the superhot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad.”

“He looks after us, especially me. I said to him earlier, like, ‘Neddy, could you do something for me?’ He just went, ‘Anything.’ He is an absolutely extraordinary life partner.

“I’m so, so, so lucky. For a man who is severely dyslexic, as he is, he’s great at testing me on lines. It’s so hard for him to read out loud but he still does it.”

Winslet added that Smith “didn’t particularly plan on meeting and marrying a woman who is in the public eye and therefore having been so judged.”

Despite Smith’s previous nickname being Rocknroll, the “Titanic” star insisted that’s not the case now, telling the publication: “He’s vegan, does yoga, breathwork, and cold water swims.”

Winslet is also mom to daughter Mia, 20, whom she shares with her first husband Jim Threapleton, and son Joe, 17, whose dad is Sam Mendes.