It’s been an amazing 21 years of reality competition.

On Monday, Global’s “Survivor” host and executive producer Jeff Probst celebrated the premiere of the show 21 years ago.

RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Season 41 Is Heading Back Into Production In Fiji

Probst recorded a video during a break from shooting on season 41 of the iconic series.

I can’t believe it’s been 21 years since the series premiere of @survivorcbs. I wanted to find time today to recognize all the loyal fans for the continued support, we would not be going 21 years strong without you. Thank you, I can’t wait for you to see S41 on @CBS in the fall. pic.twitter.com/oUy1sh2K8G — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) June 1, 2021

“Greetings from Fiji, where it is cold, and rainy and windy, and we are shooting ‘Survivor’. In fact, we’re just a few minutes away from shooting a challenge. I stepped away so I don’t give anything away,” the host said.

“I just wanted to be a part of celebrating that it was 21 years ago, May 31, 2000, that we premiered our first season, first episode,” he continued. “It’s crazy that we’re back out here, still shooting. We love it, and it’s directly because of you guys, loyal ‘Survivor’ fans who often become dedicated ‘Survivor’ players.”

RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Star Sierra Dawn Welcomes First Child With Joe Anglim

Thanking fans, he also expressed amazement that season 41 of the show will mark the beginning of the show’s third decade on the air.

“My hands look like they’re shaking,” he added. “Sometimes the rain is really warm in Fiji, sometimes it’s very cold, and I’m not even playing! But this is what you sign up for.”

Probst signed off, “We’ll see you in September for ‘Survivor’!”

“Survivor” will return in the fall on Global.