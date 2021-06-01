Click to share this via email

Amy Schumer’s husband can certainly pull his weight in the comedy department.

On Tuesday, the comedian turns 40 and her husband Chris Fischer surprised her with a special birthday cake featuring a startling message.

“I’m leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it,” the cake read, rendering Schumer totally speechless as the rest of her gathered loved ones sang “Happy Birthday”.

In the comments, Schumer’s followers had a good laugh, including actress Erika Christensen, who wrote, “I mean, it’s ironic because this proves he’s the best.”

Debra Messing added, “You are perfect for one another. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMY!”

Schumer and Fischer got married in October 2018 and had their first child together — Gene — the following year.