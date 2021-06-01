Mariah Carey insists she didn’t defame her brother Morgan in her tell-all memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Morgan filed a lawsuit against the singer in March, alleging the book, which was released in September 2020, contained passages that were “false and defamatory.”

However, according to Page Six, Mariah says that isn’t the case and claims it’s in the public interest for her to “inspire people to overcome adversity,” court documents state. She says her story and level of fame could help encourage young people who also face difficult upbringings.

According to Mariah’s filing, her claim also means that a “higher legal standard would be required of Morgan to prove defamation, and it’s one that the suit doesn’t meet.”

The court papers, filed by Mariah’s lawyers, argue: “The story of Ms. Carey’s rise from a dysfunctional and sometimes violent family environment has significant public value, particularly to any young person who may find her/himself stuck in similarly harsh and dispiriting circumstances and who can benefit from the inspiration to employ their talents in pursuit of their dreams.”

Variety previously revealed Morgan’s lawsuit read: “[Morgan] brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister’s betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them.

“He is by no means envious of his sister’s enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well.”

Morgan claimed he had “suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family, harm to his reputation and his earning capacity, embarrassment among his friends and associates, disruption of his personal life and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life.”

Mariah wrote in her memoir, “My childhood was a series of fragile, unstable houses, one after the other, where inevitably the Big Bad Wolf, my troubled brother, would huff and puff and blow it all down.

“I never felt safe. I never was safe. His rage was unpredictable; I never knew when it would come, or who or what it would devour.”

Morgan isn’t the only family member not happy with the release, with Mariah’s sister Alison also suing the singer for a whopping $1.25 million.

In court documents obtained by ET, Alison refers to a chapter of the memoir titled “Dandelion Tea”, in which Mariah claims that when Alison was 20, she tried to sell her to a pimp when she was 12 years old. Mariah also claims in the book that Alison once threw a cup of boiling tea on her, causing third-degree burns.