Kelly Clarkson is giving the fans a kiss with this Prince cover.

Clarkson and her house band Y’all covered Prince’s “Kiss” on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. This was the latest in a long-running series of “Kellyoke” covers.

“Kiss” was composed, performed, produced, and written by Prince. It was released on Feb. 5, 1986, as the lead single from Prince and The Revolution’s eighth studio album, Parade. The song is considered one of the greatest songs of all time by multiple publications.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain”, Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven” and Cher’s “The Shoop Shoop Song”.