Meghan Markle has the seal of approval from a close friend of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Stewart Pearce, a vocal coach who trained Diana for her public engagements, drew parallels between Diana and Meghan. Pearce said much like Diana, Meghan wants to be a “female empowerment pioneer” who intends to “speak her truth.”

“Diana was decades ahead of her time. She changed the world with hope, empowerment, kindness, and authenticity,” Pearce told the Sun. “There is a vibrational difference, but the point is that the courage, the sensitivity that it took to come forth with those revelations was outstanding.

“I felt that what Meghan was actually living through was the spirit of revelation, the spirit of transparency that Diana was trying to achieve.”

Pearce compared Diana’s Martin Bashir Panorama interview with Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview and pointed out how little has changed within the monarchy.