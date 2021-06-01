K-pop is going “Ocean’s 11”.

On Tuesday, Monsta X released the music video for their single “Gambler”, from their new mini-album One Of A Kind.

Along with their signature dance moves, the members of the band play out a cool heist plot in the video — complete with a secret auction, crime drama, and more.

“This focus track depicts an exchanged glance between lovers, while exploring irresistible feelings and a strong attraction, to a point where one is ready to bet on everything,” the group say.

One Of A Kind is Monsta X’s ninth mini-album, and their first Korean album release of the year.