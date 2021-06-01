Shania Twain is sharing some exciting news with fans.

The country crooner said she’s hoping to put out an album later this year after she recently teased new music on her TikTok.

Twain shared on her Apple Music radio show, “Home Now Radio”, “When is my new album coming out? It’s so difficult to say that an album is finished and ready,” the Boot reported.

“I’m not procrastinating but I do admit that COVID has created some timing issues because it’s been very difficult to get together with producers and musicians in the same room.”

Twain also said she wants to give fans an album that’s as close to perfect as can be.

“I want to give you guys something that you can be really proud of as a Shania fan,” she explained.

RELATED: Shania Twain ‘Will Be Calling’ Nick Jonas Soon To ‘Make Some More Music’

“I want you to celebrate with me, and I’m definitely on a mission to make the best album I’ve ever made. So please be patient. I want it to be worth waiting for.”

Despite wanting it to be worth the wait, Twain did add: “No, I do plan on releasing this album before Christmas. Wouldn’t it be super to have this out for Christmas?

“I would love that so much. So that is my goal.”

It’s all systems go for Twain, who just announced she’d be making her return to Las Vegas.

The Canadian country queen announced 14 new show dates for her “Shania Twain Let’s Go! The Residency” at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The shows will take place Dec. 2–12, 2021, and Feb. 11–26, 2022, including a special Valentine’s Day performance.